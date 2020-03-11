Redmi K30 Pro 5G launch set for March end

Redmi K30 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor.

Redmi K30 Pro has already been confirmed to launch in March. Now it has been also confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will be launched later this month in China.

Lu Weibing, General Manager has shared a poster on micro-blogging website, Weibo which has confirmed that the smartphone will be released at the end of March.



As per the post, the Redmi K30 Pro launch event will take place between the launch of the Huawei P40 series and Honor 30 series. While it is already confirmed that Huawei P40 Series will launch on March 26, the Honor 30 series launch is believed to come in April. This means Redmi K30 Pro launch event will be in the end of March with early sales commencing in early April in China.

Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device will also pack in a more powerful camera, offer longer battery life and smoother user experience.

Redmi K30 Pro will come with a notch-less display. So the phone will not have any punch-hole display and will have a pop-up selfie camera. The right side of the Redmi K30 Pro will have a volume rocker and a power key.

Redmi K30 Pro will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The smartphone will be loaded with a 33W fast charging support. It is said to come with a notch-less full HD+ 6.67-inch OLED display with in-screen fingerprint.

Redmi K30 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. It may be assisted by a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera along with a 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. The pop-up camera setup could be equipped with dual front-facing cameras with a 32-megapixel sensor and a depth camera. It will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top.