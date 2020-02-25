Redmi K30 Pro to launch in March with notch-less display

Redmi K30 Pro is said to sport a quad-camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 as a primary lens.

Redmi K30 Pro is now officially confirmed to launch in March. The company has shared the first official teaser of the Redmi K30 Pro 5G smartphone.



As per the teaser shared on Weibo, Redmi K30 Pro will be announced in March with a notch-less display. So the phone will not have any punch-hole display and will have a pop-up selfie camera. The right side of the Redmi K30 Pro has a volume rocker and a power key. The display of the phone could be equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The exact launch date of the Redmi K30 Pro is not revealed at the moment. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with a 33W fast charging support which is almost 6W higher than that of Redmi K30 5G. For your reference, the Redmi K30 is equipped with a 27W fast charging support. Redmi K30 Pro could be sporting a 6.6-inch display.

Redmi K30 Pro is said to sport a quad-camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 as a primary lens. The pop-up camera setup could be equipped with dual front-facing cameras.

It will be powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top.