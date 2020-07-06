Advertisement

Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 2:34 pm

The update brings the latest security patch along with the new re-designed MIUI 12 user interface.
Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 stable update to its flagship smartphone, the Redmi K20 Pro. The update brings the latest security patch along with the new re-designed MIUI 12 user interface. 

 

The Redmi K20 Pro is part of the first batch of smartphones to get MIUI 12 update. The update comes with version number V12.0.1.0.QFKINXM and it is around 2.3GB in size, reports Piunkaweb. Recently, the company rolled out the MIUI 12 update for the Redmi K20 smartphone as well

 

Read more: Xiaomi MIUI 12 Explained: Here are all the cool features and list of devices getting it

 

The changelog reveals that the MIUI 12 update brings new system upgrades including new animations, system visuals along with improvements, fixes and optimisation. The update also adds better privacy protection that was introduced with MIUI 12. 

 

Xiaomi has added a new Super Wallpapers feature to the MIUI 12 operating system. The company says that the Super Wallpapers will show multiple levels of aerial views of the Earth and Mars. The latest MIUI 12 brings Dark Mode 2.0, which will also bring wallpaper dimming on Xiaomi smartphones. It also adds a new control centre.

 

Read more: Xiaomi MiUi 12 vs Realme Ui - How these software compare?

 

Previously, thecompany announced a price cut on the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants with effective discount of Rs 3,000. Redmi K20 Pro was launched at Rs 27,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and  Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. 

 

Redmi K20 6GB+64GB will be available for Rs 19,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000 while the 6GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 22,999 with an effective discount of Rs 1,000. The Redmi K20 was launched at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 23,999 for  the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

 

