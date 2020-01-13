  • 18:50 Jan 13, 2020

Advertisement

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro receive a price cut

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2020 4:16 pm

Latest News

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro are now available at the discounted price on Amazon and Flipkart.
Advertisement

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro smartphones prices have been slashed in India by upto Rs 3,000. Both the smartphones are now available at the discounted price on Amazon and Flipkart.

 

Redmi K20 Pro was launched at Rs 27,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and  Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The Redmi K20 was launched at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 23,999 for  the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Advertisement

 

Now, the Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants with effective discount of Rs 3,000. Redmi K20 6GB+64GB will be available for Rs 19,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000 while the 6GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 22,999 with an effective discount of Rs 1,000.

 

 Additionally, with SBI credit card, there is Rs 2000 Instant discount on Redmi K20 and K20 Pro after which there will be furthermore discount of Rs 2,000 on both the smartphones. With the offer applied, you can effectively get the Redmi K20 for as low as Rs 17,999.

 

Redmi K20 Pro and K20 sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Horizon Display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Both the phones are loaded with a 4000mAh battery and the company has bundled an 18W fast charger as well. The Redmi K20 Pro also supports 27W fast charging support.

The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. The Redmi K20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU.

Redmi K20 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Redmi K20 features a triple-camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For the front, both the smartphones are equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi K20 Pro users in India start receiving Android 10 update

Redmi K20 series now available for sale on Amazon

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gets HD playback support for Amazon Prime Video

Redmi K20 receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Redmi K20 Pro Redmi K20 Pro price Redmi K20 Pro price cut Redmi K20 Redmi K20 price Redmi K20 price cut

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung new Galaxy A-series smartphones launch imminent in India, Notify Me option goes live

OnePlus introduces 2K+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-booking to start next week

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies