Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro receive a price cut

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro are now available at the discounted price on Amazon and Flipkart.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro smartphones prices have been slashed in India by upto Rs 3,000. Both the smartphones are now available at the discounted price on Amazon and Flipkart.

Redmi K20 Pro was launched at Rs 27,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The Redmi K20 was launched at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Now, the Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants with effective discount of Rs 3,000. Redmi K20 6GB+64GB will be available for Rs 19,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000 while the 6GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 22,999 with an effective discount of Rs 1,000.

Additionally, with SBI credit card, there is Rs 2000 Instant discount on Redmi K20 and K20 Pro after which there will be furthermore discount of Rs 2,000 on both the smartphones. With the offer applied, you can effectively get the Redmi K20 for as low as Rs 17,999.

Redmi K20 Pro and K20 sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Horizon Display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Both the phones are loaded with a 4000mAh battery and the company has bundled an 18W fast charger as well. The Redmi K20 Pro also supports 27W fast charging support.

The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. The Redmi K20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU.

Redmi K20 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Redmi K20 features a triple-camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For the front, both the smartphones are equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.