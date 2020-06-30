Advertisement

Redmi K20 gets MIUI 12 update in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 4:31 pm

Latest News

The brand has rolled out the MIUI 12 update to the Redmi K20 smartphone in the country.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update to its Redmi smartphones in India. The brand has rolled out the MIUI 12 update to the Redmi K20 smartphone in the country. 

 

Multiple users are reporting that they are getting the stable version of the MIUI 12 update in India. The update comes with version 2.0.1.0.QFJINXM and it weighs around 873MB. With this, Redmi K20 becomes the first smartphone in India to come loaded with the latest MIUI 12 update. 

 

The MIUI 12 brings a host of privacy-related features, which is improved as compared to its predecessors. Xiaomi finally brings the app drawer function with MIUI 12. The MIUI 12 update also brings new floating windows. The global version brings floating windows, which basically allow users to use two different apps at once.

 

Xiaomi has added a new Super Wallpapers feature to the MIUI 12 operating system. The company says that the Super Wallpapers will show multiple levels of aerial views of the Earth and Mars. The latest MIUI 12 brings Dark Mode 2.0, which will also bring wallpaper dimming on Xiaomi smartphones. It also adds a new control centre.

 

Previously, the company announced a price cut on the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants with effective discount of Rs 3,000. Redmi K20 6GB+64GB will be available for Rs 19,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000 while the 6GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 22,999 with an effective discount of Rs 1,000.

 

Redmi K20 Pro was launched at Rs 27,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and  Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The Redmi K20 was launched at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 23,999 for  the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

 

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Explained: Here are all the cool features and list of devices getting it

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global Pilot testing programme goes live for Poco F1, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and more

MIUI 12 stable update starts rolling out to 13 smartphones

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Redmi K20 Redmi K20 MIUI 12 update Redmi K20 MIUI 12 update India Redmi K20 features Redmi K20 specs Redmi K20 price Redmi smartphones Redmi Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C announced with 6.53-inch display, 5,000mAh battery

MediaTek introduces entry-level Helio G35, Helio G25 gaming chipsets

Realme C11 announced with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies