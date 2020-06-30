Redmi K20 gets MIUI 12 update in India

The brand has rolled out the MIUI 12 update to the Redmi K20 smartphone in the country.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update to its Redmi smartphones in India. The brand has rolled out the MIUI 12 update to the Redmi K20 smartphone in the country.

Multiple users are reporting that they are getting the stable version of the MIUI 12 update in India. The update comes with version 2.0.1.0.QFJINXM and it weighs around 873MB. With this, Redmi K20 becomes the first smartphone in India to come loaded with the latest MIUI 12 update.

The MIUI 12 brings a host of privacy-related features, which is improved as compared to its predecessors. Xiaomi finally brings the app drawer function with MIUI 12. The MIUI 12 update also brings new floating windows. The global version brings floating windows, which basically allow users to use two different apps at once.

Xiaomi has added a new Super Wallpapers feature to the MIUI 12 operating system. The company says that the Super Wallpapers will show multiple levels of aerial views of the Earth and Mars. The latest MIUI 12 brings Dark Mode 2.0, which will also bring wallpaper dimming on Xiaomi smartphones. It also adds a new control centre.

Previously, the company announced a price cut on the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants with effective discount of Rs 3,000. Redmi K20 6GB+64GB will be available for Rs 19,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000 while the 6GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 22,999 with an effective discount of Rs 1,000.

Redmi K20 Pro was launched at Rs 27,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The Redmi K20 was launched at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.