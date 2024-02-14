Redmi A3 Announced In India: Price, Specs

Redmi has announced a new smartphone in India, called the Redmi A3. The new entry-level offering from the Xiaomi sub-brand which comes with a refreshed design over it’s predecessor, which is the Redmi A2 from last year. Here’s every detail you would want to know about the Redmi A3.

Redmi A3: Price, Availability

The Redmi A3 is priced at Rs 7,299 for the base 3GB + 64GB model, Rs 8,299 for the 4GB + 128GB model while the top-end 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 9,299 in India. The phone will be available from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and retail stores starting from February 23rd. It can be availed in Olive Green, Lake Blue and Midnight Black shades.

Redmi A3: Specifications

Redmi A3 sports a 6.71-inch (1650 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. This accounts for a bigger display along with a higher refresh rate than its predecessor.

Read More: Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 13 4G Launched With Up To A 200MP Camera: Know Details

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 Processor paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The device will run on Android 13 (Go Edition) based MIUI. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The handset has dual rear cameras, including a 8MP primary sensor plus a secondary sensor along with a 5MP front-facing camera. For connectivity, it should get Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Lastly, it’ll be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.

The device is competing with the Itel P55 that also starts at Rs 7,499 and the Lava Yuva 3 which begins at Rs 6,799. The Lava Yuva 3 offers slightly faster 18W charging along with more RAM at a lower price than Redmi A3. The itel P55 on the other hand gets you more storage for Rs 200 more.