Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 13 4G Launched With Up To A 200MP Camera: Know Details

Redmi launched the Note 13 5G series in India earlier this month and along with its global rollout, the brand has launched two new smartphones under the series, namely the 4G models of the Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Redmi Note 13. Here’s what you should know about these.

Redmi Note 13: Price, Specs

The Redmi Note 13 starts at a retail price of $179 (approx Rs 14,800) for the base 6GB + 128GB memory configurations. It also comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants and in Black, Green and Purple shades.

The Redmi Note 13 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a Snapdragon 685 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable via a hybrid slot. In addition, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor along with a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel f/2.4 selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Further, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos while the handset is IP54 rated.

Redmi Note 13 Pro: Price, Specs

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB memory variants, with a starting price of $250 (approx Rs 20,000).

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G model features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 200-megapixel f/1.65 primary sensor with OIS, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel f/2.4 selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Further, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device has stereo speakers and it is also IP54 rated.