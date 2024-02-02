The Yuva 3 sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T606 chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB virtual RAM. There’s 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 13 OS.

For optics, you get a 13-megapixel main camera, along with a couple of more unspecified sensors. You also get a 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options may include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker.