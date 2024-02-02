  1. Home
Lava Yuva 3

Lava Yuva 3
Lava Yuva 3
₹6,799.00
Brand: Lava Mobiles
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T606
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage (GB) 64, 128
  • Display 6.5-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Yuva 3 sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T606 chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB virtual RAM. There’s 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 13 OS.

For optics, you get a 13-megapixel main camera, along with a couple of more unspecified sensors. You also get a 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options may include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker.

Lava Yuva 3 Specs

Lava Yuva 3 Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 02 February, 2024
Price (₹) 6,799
Memory Variants 4/64 GB, 4/128 GB
Colour Options Black, White, Lavender

Lava Yuva 3 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Lava Yuva 3 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.5
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A
Pixel Density (PPI) 269

Lava Yuva 3 Performance

Chipset Unisoc T606
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 64 GB, 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Lava Yuva 3 Software

OS & UI Android 13

Lava Yuva 3 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 13MP primary sensor + Unspecified sensor + Unspecified sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP

Lava Yuva 3 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Lava Yuva 3 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Lava Yuva 3 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

