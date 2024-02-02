The Yuva 3 sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T606 chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB virtual RAM. There’s 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 13 OS.
For optics, you get a 13-megapixel main camera, along with a couple of more unspecified sensors. You also get a 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port.
Connectivity options may include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|02 February, 2024
|Price (₹)
|6,799
|Memory Variants
|4/64 GB, 4/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, White, Lavender
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.5
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1600 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|269
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB, 128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|13MP primary sensor + Unspecified sensor + Unspecified sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|5MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity