Itel P55

₹7,499.00
Brand: ITEL
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T606
  • RAM (GB) 4, 8
  • Storage 128
  • Display 6.6-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + AI sensor
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The P55 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. It packs a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage which is expandable. At the rear, it gets a dual camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front facing sensor.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Itel P55 Specs

Itel P55 Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 08 February, 2024
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 8/128 GB
Colour Options Blue, Gold, Black

Itel P55 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Itel P55 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.6
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Itel P55 Performance

Chipset Unisoc T606
Phone RAM 4 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Itel P55 Software

OS & UI Android 13, Itel OS 13

Itel P55 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP main camera, f/1.8 aperture + AI camera, LED Flash
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

Itel P55 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Itel P55 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Itel P55 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

