The P55 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. It packs a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage which is expandable. At the rear, it gets a dual camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front facing sensor.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.