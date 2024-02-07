  1. Home
Redmi A3

Brand: Redmi
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G36
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage (GB) 64, 128
  • Display 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels)
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 13MP + QVGA
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13 Go Edition

Redmi A3 will sport a 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. This accounts for a bigger display along with a higher refresh rate than its predecessor. It is set to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which will be expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The device will run on Android 13 (Go Edition) based MIUI.

The handset will have dual rear cameras, including a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. For connectivity, it should get Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Lastly, it’ll be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.

Redmi A3 Specs

Redmi A3 Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 4/64 GB, 4/128 GB
Colour Options Black, Light Blue, Light Green

Redmi A3 Build & Design

Weight (grams) 192
Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Redmi A3 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.71
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Redmi A3 Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G36
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 64 GB, 128 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Redmi A3 Software

OS & UI Android 13 Go Edition

Redmi A3 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 13MP primary sensor + QVGA sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

Redmi A3 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 10W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Redmi A3 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz
USB Port Micro USB 2.0
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Redmi A3 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

