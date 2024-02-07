Redmi A3 will sport a 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. This accounts for a bigger display along with a higher refresh rate than its predecessor. It is set to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which will be expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The device will run on Android 13 (Go Edition) based MIUI.

The handset will have dual rear cameras, including a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. For connectivity, it should get Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Lastly, it’ll be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.