Redmi A3 will sport a 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. This accounts for a bigger display along with a higher refresh rate than its predecessor. It is set to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which will be expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The device will run on Android 13 (Go Edition) based MIUI.
The handset will have dual rear cameras, including a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. For connectivity, it should get Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Lastly, it’ll be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|4/64 GB, 4/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, Light Blue, Light Green
|Weight (grams)
|192
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.71
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1600 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G36
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB, 128 GB
|Storage Type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 13 Go Edition
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|13MP primary sensor + QVGA sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|10W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|2.4Ghz
|USB Port
|Micro USB 2.0
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity