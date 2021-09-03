Realme Pad specifications leaked ahead of launch next week

Earlier today Realme confirmed to launch its first tablet dubbed as Realme Pad in India on September 9. Now ahead of the launch, some key specifications of Realme Pad have leaked online.

Realme Pad specifications

Tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the Realme Pad specifications on his Twitter handle. As per his tweet, the tablet will feature a sleek and light design with materials like aluminum alloy and plastic.

Further, he revealed that Realme Pad will sport a 10.4-inch display, which could be an AMOLED panel. The device will be powered by a MediaTek G80 chipset as per him.

The tablet is said to feature LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC5.1 storage. It will arrive with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with support for MicroSD cards.

Moving on, the tweet also tells us that the upcoming tablet will be equipped with quad-speakers for audio. There will be support for DTS HD and Hi-Res Audio. It will be available in WiFi-only and cellular (LTE) variants. Lastly the device will be backed by a 7,100mAh battery.

Earlier leaks have revealed that the device will run Android 11 straight out of the box with Realme UI 2.0. The display will come with a selfie camera in the right-hand side bezel, which carries an 8MP f/2.8 sensor.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth recently took to Twitter to confirm that the upcoming Realme Pad will be sporting a light and a slim design. The Flipkart listing has also revealed that the tablet is 6.9mm in thickness.

Earlier, renders and specifications of the Realme Pad were leaked online. The upcoming Realme tablet will be offered in Gold and Grey colour options with an aluminium body. The renders showed a power button and two speakers on one side.

It will also pack quad speakers. At the bottom, there are two more speakers and a USB Type-C port. The rear houses another 8MP shooter and Realme branding in the bottom corner. The volume rocker is located on the frame, close to the camera module.