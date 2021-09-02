Realme Pad India launch teased, to be available on Flipkart

Realme is gearing up to launch its first tablet called the Realme Pad in India soon. Flipkart has teased the launch of Realme Pad by putting up a microsite on its website.

Apart from Flipkart’s microsite teaser, Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth has also teased Realme Pad on his Twitter handle. As per his tweeet, the upcoming Realme Pad will be sporting a light and a slim design. Realme Pad is seen sporting a metal unibody.

Tablets can easily be carried anywhere for work or entertainment. However, holding them for too long can be a challenge. There is a need for a real-ly light & slim ones for your ease and we might just have a solution!



Stay tuned for something disruptive is coming. #realmePad pic.twitter.com/9xpYLZDQZl — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 1, 2021

The tweet does not reveal an exact measurement but a recent leak points towards 246.1 x 155.8 x 6.8mm dimension. Earlier reports also hinted that the tablet is expected to launch on September 9. However, an exact launch is not confirmed by the company as of yet.

At the recent GT series of smartphones launch event, Realme Pad was confirmed to make its debut soon with AMOLED display. But nothing about the screen size was revealed by the company. Earlier reports suggested that the tablet will be equipped with a 10.4-inch screen.

Earlier, renders and specifications of the Realme Pad were leaked online. The upcoming Realme tablet will be offered in Gold and Grey colour options with an aluminium body. The renders showed a power button and two speakers on one side.

It will also pack quad speakers. At the bottom, there are two more speakers and a USB Type-C port. The rear houses another 8MP shooter and Realme branding in the bottom corner. The volume rocker is located on the frame, close to the camera module.

Realme Pad specifications (Rumoured)

In terms of specs, the device is expected to bring a 10.4-inch display with a selfie camera in the right-hand side bezel, which carries an 8MP f/2.8 sensor. Under the hood, it is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This storage is expandable via a MicroSD card slot.

It will be powered by MediaTek’s MT6769V/CU octa-core chipset. This includes six CPU cores working at 1.80GHz and two CPU cores clocking at 2.0GHz. So the tablet will feature the Helio G80. The device will run Android 11 straight out of the box with Realme UI 2.0. It could come equipped with a 7,100mAh battery cell.