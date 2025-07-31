Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Snapdragon X Processor Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge has been launched in India with a Snapdragon X Chipset under the hood. Galaxy Book 4 Edge is equipped with on-device AI capabilities and the new Microsoft Copilot+ integration. Built to function as an integral part of the Galaxy AI ecosystem, it allows users to enjoy seamless continuity between their smartphone and PC, including features like Link to Windows, Multi Control, and Second Screen, said the company.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 64,990, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge will be available on Samsung’s website, Flipkart.com, Samsung Shop App, Samsung Experience Stores and select retail outlets across the country. One can also avail a Rs 5,000 cashback offer on major banks.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: Specifications

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge sports a 15.6-inch 16:9 FHD (1920×1080) display with 300nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate along with Anti-Glare properties. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, delivering 45 TOPS of NPU performance, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of eUFS storage.

Connectivity options on the laptop include HDMI 2.1 (Supports 4K@60Hz), 1 x USB 3.2, 2 x USB 4.0 ports, a microSD Multi-media Card Reader, along with a Headphone out/Mic-in Combo. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Next, there’s a set of Stereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 ) which support Dolby Atmos, paired with internal Dual Array Digital Mic. There’s a 2MP webcam for video calls. Under the hood, there’s a 61.2 Wh battery which supports 65W USB-C charging. A fingerprint sensor is also present for biometric identification.