Realme Pad launching in India on September 9

Realme is gearing up to launch its first tablet in India next week. The brand will be launching the Realme Pad in India on September 9. Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i are already confirmed to launch in India on the said date.

Flipkart has announced the launch date of Realme Pad by putting up a microsite on its website.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth recently took to Twitter to confirm that the upcoming Realme Pad will be sporting a light and a slim design. The Flipkart listing has also revealed that the tablet is 6.9mm in thickness.

Earlier, renders and specifications of the Realme Pad were leaked online. The upcoming Realme tablet will be offered in Gold and Grey colour options with an aluminium body. The renders showed a power button and two speakers on one side.

It will also pack quad speakers. At the bottom, there are two more speakers and a USB Type-C port. The rear houses another 8MP shooter and Realme branding in the bottom corner. The volume rocker is located on the frame, close to the camera module.

Realme Pad specifications (Rumoured)

In terms of specs, the device is expected to bring a 10.4-inch display with a selfie camera in the right-hand side bezel, which carries an 8MP f/2.8 sensor. Under the hood, it is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This storage is expandable via a MicroSD card slot.

It will be powered by MediaTek’s MT6769V/CU octa-core chipset. This includes six CPU cores working at 1.80GHz and two CPU cores clocking at 2.0GHz. So the tablet will feature the Helio G80. The device will run Android 11 straight out of the box with Realme UI 2.0. It could come equipped with a 7,100mAh battery cell.

Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i are launching in India on September 9. The company has revealed that both will debut on September 9th, 2021, at 12:30 PM IST. Realme 8s 5G would ship with the new MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. Realme 8i, on the other hand, will run on the new MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.