Realme Pad renders appears online

Realme Pad specifications and design have now been leaked online. The tablet is expected to launch in Q3 of this year. Let’s take a look at the leaked details.

The renders of the Realme Pad have been shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) in collaboration with MySmartPrice. The upcoming Realme tablet will be offered in Gold and Grey colour options with an aluminium body as per the renders.

The images also reveal a dual-tone finish at the back, a small cutout at the tablet’s bottom to house its stylus, and a single rear camera setup. Unfortunately, it does not come with an LED flash.

Further, the Realme Pad renders shows a power button and two speakers on one side. Realme Pad will also pack quad speakers. At the bottom, we can see two more speakers and a USB Type-C port. The rear houses another 8MP shooter and Realme branding in the bottom corner. The volume rocker is located on the frame, close to the camera module.

Realme Pad specifications (Rumoured)

In terms of specs, the device is expected to bring a 10.4-inch display with a selfie camera in the right-hand side bezel, which carries an 8MP f/2.8 sensor. Under the hood, it is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This storage is expandable via a MicroSD card slot.

For now, there is no information regarding the chipset inside this tablet. However, the device will run Android 11 straight out of the box with Realme UI 2.0.

A recent certification listing for the Realme Pad revealed it could come equipped with a 7,100mAh battery cell. The device could be arriving this quarter or at the beginning of October. But, again, an official announcement regarding the release is yet to be made.

Realme is also working on launching the Realme Book alongside the tablet. Realme Book Blue colour variant has been teased ahead of launch. The device is also expected to arrive in other colours like Real Red and Real Apricot.