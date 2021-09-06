Realme Pad design teased ahead of launch on September 9 on Flipkart

Realme will be launching its first tablet dubbed as Realme Pad in India on September 9. Now ahead of the launch, the Realme Pad design has been officially revealed on Flipkart.

Realme Pad Design

As per the Flipkart listing, the tablet will be a slim and lightweight device confirmed by Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth recently. It will sport a 10.4-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. Further, the display will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5 percent.

The upcoming tablet will be equipped with a single camera on the rear. The Flipkart listing has also revealed that the tablet is 6.9mm in thickness. Realme also posted a video showing the Realme Pad in gold colour.

Realme Pad specifications (Rumoured)

Recently, Realme Pad specifications were leaked by a tipster. The tablet will feature a sleek and light design with materials like aluminium alloy and plastic. It will sport a 10.4-inch display, which could be an AMOLED panel. A MediaTek G80 chipset will power the device.

The tablet is said to feature LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC5.1 storage. In addition, it will arrive with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with support for MicroSD cards.

The upcoming tablet will be equipped with quad speakers for audio. There will be support for DTS HD and Hi-Res Audio. It will be available in WiFi-only and cellular (LTE) variants. Lastly, the device will be backed by a 7,100mAh battery.

Earlier, renders and specifications of the Realme Pad were leaked online. The upcoming Realme tablet will be offered in Gold and Grey colour options with an aluminium body. The renders showed a power button and two speakers on one side.

It will also pack quad speakers. At the bottom, there are two more speakers and a USB Type-C port. The rear houses another 8MP shooter and Realme branding in the bottom corner. The volume rocker is located on the frame, close to the camera module.