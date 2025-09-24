Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launched in India: All Details

Samsung’s streak of launching tablets continues, as the brand debuts Galaxy Tab A11 in India as another affordable offering with a set of Dolby-engineered Dual Speakers, single rear camera, a 5100mAh battery, and a chipset from MediaTek. Here’s everything to know about the newly announced Galaxy Tab A11.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11: Price, Availability

The prices for different variants of the Galaxy Tab A11 are as follows:

4GB + 64GB (Wi-Fi): Rs 12,999

4GB + 64GB (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE): Rs 15,999

8GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi): Rs 17,999

8GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE): Rs 20,999

One can also avail a Rs 1,000 instant discount with select bank cards. Available in Gray and Silver colour options, the tablet can be purchased through Samsung’s website and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11: Specifications

The Galaxy Tab A11 sports an 8.7-inch HD+ (800×1,340 pixels) TFT display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset which is paired with 4GB and 8GB RAM options and 64GB and 128GB storage variants. Storage expansion up to 2TB is supported.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launched in India: Details to Know

Under the hood, it is backed by an 5100mAh battery with 15W fast charging. For optics, there is an 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera. There are also two stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Launched: Everything to Know

The Galaxy Tab A11 also has a USB 2.0 compatible USB-C port and has launched with Android 15 with One UI 7 on top. Furthermore, it will receive up to 7 years of OS updates and security patches as well. It has optional 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3 and GPS (in 4G model only).