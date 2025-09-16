Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Series Leaked in Detail, Could Support 7 Years of OS & Security Updates

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 series has been leaked in detail ahead of its official launch. The series will likely consist of the Galaxy Tab A11 and the Tab A11+. One of the biggest new features is that the tablets, despite being budget offerings, will support up to 7 years of OS and security updates. Here’s everythhing to know about them.

Galaxy Tab A11 Series: What We Know

The leak from Android Headlines suggests that the two tablets will be available in grey and silver shades with a similar design but no-so-similar size. Both will have a single rear camera with uneven bezels on the front of the Tab A11 and even bezels on the Tab A11+. However, the bezel size will be thick which is expected. The buttons will reside on the right-hand side of the tablets.

As for specs, the Galaxy Tab A11 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is a 6nm chip. The MediaTek MT8167 will power the Galaxy Tab A11+, that is a 4nm processor. This could be the Dimensity 7300 or 7300X, which shiuld be confirmed by Samsung soon.

The Galaxy Tab A11 features an 8.7-inch 1340 x 800 display with a 90Hz Refresh Rate while the Plus model seemingly has an 11-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 Resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both devices feature an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The base model comes in 4GB and 8GB RAM models, with 64GB and 128GB of storage, respectively. The Galaxy Tab A11+ comes in 6GB and 8GB variants with 128GB and 256GB of storage, respectively. The two tablets include 5,100mAh and 7,040mAh battery packs. The base model supports 15W wired charging, while the Plus variant supports 25W wired charging.

Each of them will have a single speaker, IP52 rating, and will run on One UI 8 based on Android 16. Moreover, they’ll receive OS and security updates for 7 years from launch, according to the leak, which could be huge if true, as this update policy has been limited to the flagship devices from Samsung so far.