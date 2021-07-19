Realme GT Master Explorer Edition to have IMX766 sensor, up to 19GB RAM

Realme is all set to launch two new phones in China on July 21. These include the Realme GT Master Edition and the Master Explorer Edition. The brand has confirmed a couple of key specifications for the latter including camera and RAM information.

It has now been confirmed that the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition will have the Sony IMX766 sensor along with optical image stabilization. This is the same sensor found on OnePlus 9 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro and even the upcoming Nord 2.

Realme has also confirmed that the GT Master Explorer Edition will come with up to a whopping 19GB of RAM. 7GB out of this will be the virtual RAM. It is similar to what we recently found in Oppo’s Reno 6 Pro review. Realme VP Xu Qi Chase has also hinted towards a CNY 3,000 pricing for the phone which converts to Rs 34,600.

The first look of the smartphone was recently revealed by the company. It reveals the back cover of the Realme GT Master Edition in a cement gray colour. It adopts the industry’s first 3D vegan leather design with the realme logo placed on the camera’s right side. The smartphone inherits the style of the previous realme Naoto Fukasawa designed Master Edition smartphones.

The smartphone is designed to evoke your travel memories. Before realme GT Master Edition, Naoto Fukasawa has worked on realme X Master Edition Onion and Garlic version, realme X2 Pro Master Edition Concrete, and Red Brick version.

The Realme GT Master Edition will sport a 6.43″ 120Hz Samsung AMOLED screen with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, you should get a triple camera setup consisting of 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro sensors. In addition, it may have a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 32MP selfie camera.