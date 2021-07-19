HomeNewsRealme GT Master Explorer Edition to have IMX766 sensor, up to 19GB...

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition to have IMX766 sensor, up to 19GB RAM

The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is now confirmed to come with IMX766 sensor and up to 19GB of RAM.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Realme GT Master Edition first look

Highlights

  • The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is confirmed to come with IMX766 sensor
  • The smartphone will have up to 19GB of RAM

Realme is all set to launch two new phones in China on July 21. These include the Realme GT Master Edition and the Master Explorer Edition. The brand has confirmed a couple of key specifications for the latter including camera and RAM information.

It has now been confirmed that the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition will have the Sony IMX766 sensor along with optical image stabilization. This is the same sensor found on OnePlus 9 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro and even the upcoming Nord 2.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition

Realme has also confirmed that the GT Master Explorer Edition will come with up to a whopping 19GB of RAM. 7GB out of this will be the virtual RAM. It is similar to what we recently found in Oppo’s Reno 6 Pro review. Realme VP Xu Qi Chase has also hinted towards a CNY 3,000 pricing for the phone which converts to Rs 34,600.

The first look of the smartphone was recently revealed by the company. It reveals the back cover of the Realme GT Master Edition in a cement gray colour. It adopts the industry’s first 3D vegan leather design with the realme logo placed on the camera’s right side. The smartphone inherits the style of the previous realme Naoto Fukasawa designed Master Edition smartphones.

The smartphone is designed to evoke your travel memories. Before realme GT Master Edition, Naoto Fukasawa has worked on realme X Master Edition Onion and Garlic version, realme X2 Pro Master Edition Concrete, and Red Brick version.

The Realme GT Master Edition will sport a 6.43″ 120Hz Samsung AMOLED screen with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, you should get a triple camera setup consisting of 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro sensors. In addition, it may have a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 32MP selfie camera.

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G
  • LaunchComing Soon
  • ChipsetOcta core 2.8 GHz, Snapdragon 888
  • RAM (GB)8 GB
  • Display2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP, Triple Camera: 64MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, Based on Realme UI 2.0
  • Battery5000 mAh, with 125W fast charging
  • Expandable

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articlePoco F3 GT Flipkart availability confirmed ahead of July 24 launch
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.