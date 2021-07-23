Realme C12, C15 receive Android 11 stable update

Realme has started a stable version roll out of Android 11-Realme UI 2.0 for the users of Realme C15 and Realme C12. Both were launched in India in August last year with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The stable version program aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI 2.0 new features based on Android 11 for the first time.

The firmware version with the update is RMX2180_11.C.05 for Realme C15 and RMX2189_11.C.05 for Realme C12.

The update is now being rolled out in a staged manner. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

You can check the availability of the Realme UI update on your device by going to the Settings menu. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days, says Realme.

The update brings Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 new features like Enhanced Dark Mode, New App Drawer, System Cloner, Quick Return Bubble, Third-party Icon Support, Redesigned Notification Panel, Improved Game Space, Revamped Always-On display and more.

Realme C15, Realme C12 update changelog

Personalizations

• Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

• Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode, and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

System

• Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.

• Optimized vibration effects for text input and gameplay.

Launcher

• You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

Security and Privacy

• Now turn “App lock” on or off in Quick Settings.

• Added “Low battery message”: When your phone battery is lower than 15%, you can quickly send a message to share your location with specified people.

• More powerful SOS functions

Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.

• Optimized “Permission manager”: You can now choose “Allow only once” for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Games

• You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications

• You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Photos

• Optimized the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

HeyTap Cloud

• You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data, and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

Camera

• Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

• Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

realme Lab

• Added Sleep Capsule, help you schedule downtime and secure your sleep time