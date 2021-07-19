OnePlus Nord 2 5G: 7 things we (Officially) Know So Far

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is set to be launched on July 22. The phone follows in the footsteps of the very successful OnePlus Nord 5G, which was one of the highest selling phones of its segment.

Of course, all the details of the phone (including the all-important price) will be revealed at the launch, but, some features of the phone have been revealed by the brand itself. So even as we wait for the Nord 2 to be launched, here is what we know about the phone so far:

A different Dimensity 1200 (this one has AI)

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor. This is the first OnePlus to be released with a MediaTek processor, and the brand claims that its performance is comparable to the Snapdragon 870 that we saw on the OnePlus 9R (and is 65 per cent faster than the Snapdragon 765 on the Nord).

The brand also claims that the AI in the name is not for marketing and that the Nord 2 will actually work very differently from other devices using the Dimensity 1200, with some special AI, display and camera features.

We have not often heard phone brands collaborating this intensely with processor companies, so the results are definitely going to be interesting.

A 6.43 inch AMOLED display

The Nord 2 will come with a 6.43-inch display. It will be an AMOLED display and will have an HDR 10+ certification. It will also have a 90 Hz refresh rate. However, we do not know if it is a smart display and will have a refresh rate that will adjust according to the content being shown on it.

The resolution has not been confirmed but we are reasonably sure it will full HD+.

A triple camera arrangement on the back

The OnePlus Nord 2 will have a triple camera arrangement on the back. The camera set up is expected to have a major AI element to it as OnePlus has referred to it as “AI Triple Camera,” with the tweaks made by OnePlus and MediaTek to the Dimensity 1200 chipset playing a key role here.

The same camera as the 9 and 9 Pro (and with OIS)

In the first Nord, OnePlus had said that they liked the camera on the OnePlus 8 so much that they took it for the Nord. For the Nord 2, the brand seems to have done something similar – the main sensor on the three-camera arrangement on the back of the phone is the 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 sensor found on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

What’s more, it comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS), which OnePlus says will benefit from the brand’s collaboration on the chip. However, there does not seem to be any Hasselblad tie-up for the cameras on the Nord 2.

While the cameras on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will have features that other devices powered by the Dimensity 1200 have, including AI Video Enhancement, AI Photo Enhancement, the Nord 2 is likely to handle them more speedily and efficiently. OnePlus claims that this is because of its collaboration with MediaTek on the Dimensity 1200 AI.

Oxygen OS 11, with assured updates

As expected, the OnePlus Nord 2 will come with Oxygen OS 11 out of the box. Of course, just how close this is to Color OS, given OnePlus’ recent “integration” with Oppo is not yet know, but the brand has assured users that the UI will look like as it always did.

The good part is that the OS will come with the assurance of two major Android Updates (Android 12 and 13, we assume) and three years of security updates.

Nord 2 5G: Faster charging

Well, we have no official numbers here, but OnePlus CEO Pete Lau spoke of a comprehensive upgrade from the first OnePlus Nord in terms of “camera, performance and charging.” The brand has given details of the camera (to an extent) and performance (the processor at least) but has so far said nothing about charging.

The original OnePlus Nord had shipped with support for Warp Charge 30 and a 30W adapter. We can expect that to change. Whether it goes all the way to the 65W Warp Charge we saw on the 9 series is not known yet.