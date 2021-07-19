Realme Buds Q2 Neo to launch in India on July 23

Realme has announced that it will be launching the Buds Q2 Neo in India on July 23. These truly wireless earbuds are expected to be the rebranded Realme Buds Q2 sold in Pakistan. Realme is already selling the Realme Buds Q2 in India, a rebadged version of Realme Buds Air 2 selling in Pakistan.

The announcement was made through Realme’s TechLife Twitter account. The TWS earbuds will be launched on July 23 at 12:30 p.m., as per the announcement. Realme has also developed a microsite that reveals some of the key specifications of the Realme Buds Q2 Neo, such as the colours, battery life and more.

Get ready to welcome The Entry Level TWS Earbuds!

Introducing the Quite Clear, Long-Lasting #realmeBudsQ2Neo.



Launching at 12:30 PM, 23rd July on our official channels.

Know more: https://t.co/qaHfWMXvId pic.twitter.com/kDBCL9iIKL — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 17, 2021

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo will be available in Black and Blue colour options in India. They will come with a kaleidoscopic pattern on the earpieces. In Pakistan, the earbuds are available at PKR 5,999 (approx Rs 2,900). There’s no word regarding the pricing of the earphones in India.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo Specifications

The Realme Buds Q2 come with a kaleidoscope-like finish for a unique look and comes with an in-ear design. In addition, these TWS earbuds feature 10mm, dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology.

Realme Buds Q2 also features a gaming mode. This mode brings down the latency to 88ms for a lag-free experience and seamless audio-video sync. In addition, the charging case comes with LED indicators to let the user know when the battery is about to die.

Speaking about battery, the Realme Buds Q2 offer 20 hours of playback with the charging case. In addition, each earbud is claimed to offer 5 hours of playback time. Per the company claims, a 10-minute charge offers 120 minutes of playback. In addition, the earbuds support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls, so the background noise lowers down for an enhanced calling experience.