Realme GT Master Edition first look revealed, to launch on 21st July

After multiple leaks, Realme has finally revealed the first official look of Realme GT Master Edition. The realme GT Master Edition is designed by Japanese industrial design master Naoto Fukasawa. Realme GT Master Edition will be launched in China on 21st July 2021.

Realme GT Master Edition First Look

The first look reveals the back cover of the Realme GT Master Edition in a cement gray colour. It adopts the industry’s first 3D vegan leather design with the realme logo placed on the camera’s right side. The smartphone inherits the style of the previous realme Naoto Fukasawa designed Master Edition smartphones.

The smartphone is designed to evoke your travel memories. Before realme GT Master Edition, Naoto Fukasawa has worked on realme X Master Edition Onion and Garlic version, realme X2 Pro Master Edition Concrete, and Red Brick version.

Specs

The upcoming smartphone has been spotted earlier on Geekbench. A 1.80GHz octa-core processor will power the Realme GT Master Edition. The chipset is mentioned as ‘Kona’, which is associated with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The listing also revealed that it would have 12GB RAM. However, a recently leaked document shows the Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the device. This means the listing could be for the GT Master Exploration Edition.

As per tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the upcoming lineup will consist of two smartphones – GT Master Edition and GT Master Exploration Edition.

The leaked document reveals that the Realme GT Master Edition will sport a 6.43″ 120Hz Samsung AMOLED screen with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, you should get a triple camera setup consisting of 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro sensors. In addition, it may have a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 32MP selfie camera.

The phone should support 4D game vibration. It should come in two memory options – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The phone will support the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature that will use the phone’s internal storage to expand RAM. It could sport a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W charging. It will go from 0 to 50% in 12 minutes and fully charge in 32 minutes.

The Realme GT Master Edition 8GB + 128GB variant could be priced at EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,300). The 8GB + 256GB could be priced at EUR 449 (approx Rs 39,700).