Realme Watch 2 Series, Buds Wireless 2 series, Buds Q2 Neo launched in India

Realme has launched a bunch of new products in India including the Realme Watch 2 series, Realme Buds Wireless 2 series and Realme Buds Q2 Neo. All of them will be available to buy via Realme.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and local stores, depending on the products.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is priced at Rs 1,499, but an early bird price of Rs 1,399 has been set for Amazon buyers. It will go on sale on Realme.com, Amazon, and select local stores. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 is priced at Rs 2,299, with an early bird price of Rs 1,999 for Flipkart buyers. It will go on sale on 26 July on Realme.com, Amazon, and select local stores.

Coming to Watches, the Realme Watch 2 is priced at Rs 3,499, with an early bird price of Rs 2,999 for Flipkart buyers. It will be going on sale on 26 July on Realme.com, Flipkart, and local stores. The Realme Watch 2 Pro is the most expensive product in the range. It is priced at Rs 4,999. The smartwatch goes on sale on 26 July, and will be available to buy on Realme.com, Amazon, and select local stores.

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo is priced at Rs 1,599. They will go on sale on July 29 on Realme.com, Flipkart, and select local stores. Flipkart buyers can get it with an early bird price of Rs 1,299.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Series Specifications

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 have 13.6mm dynamic drivers. These earphones support LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs for enhanced audio quality streaming. The Buds Wireless 2 also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. They get up to 22 hours of battery life per charge with fast charging support, and 88ms low-latency mode. These buds are also IPX5 rated.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are similar to Buds Wireless 2 but with a lower set of specifications. They come with 11.2mm drivers and drop the ANC feature from Buds Wireless 2. They are IPX4 rated and get the same 88ms low-latency mode. The Buds Wireless 2 Neo do have support for Environmental Noise Cancellation and get upto 17 hours of battery life. With a 10-minute charge, you get 120 minutes of playback time as per realme. These have a charge time of 2 hours.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 series features can be controlled via the Realme Link app. The app is available both on iOS and Android.

Realme Watch 2 Series Specifications

The Realme Watch 2 Pro sports a square dial with a 1.75-inch display, having a 320×385 pixel resolution. The screen has 600 nits of peak brightness and comes with 100+ watch faces. As for the battery life, it packs a 390mAh battery claimed to offer up to 14 days of run time on a single charge with continuous heart rate monitoring.

The watch is compatible with Android (Android 5.0 and above) and iOS (iOS 11 and above). It uses the Realme Link app for pairing with Android phones and iPhones. Moreover, you also get features such as SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitoring.

Further, the watch will notify the person when it finds the wearer’s heart rate is too high. Additional features include Find Your Phone functionality, Hydration Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Camera Control and Mediation Assistant.

The Watch comes with 90 sports modes, including basketball, boxing, dancing, hiking, golf, indoor cycling, outdoor running, table tennis, and yoga. In addition, the Watch can be used to control other AIoT devices from Realme and gets IP68 water resistance. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5

The Realme Watch 2 has a similar specification set but packs a smaller 315mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to 12 days of run time on a single charge. You also get features such as SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitoring. It sports a square dial same as the Pro variant, but with a smaller 1.4-inch display having a 320×320 pixel resolution. The Realme Watch 2 series launched in India can be controlled further via the Realme Link app for better customization.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo Specifications

These TWS earbuds feature 10mm, dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology. Realme Buds Q2 also features a gaming mode. This mode brings down the latency to 88ms for a lag-free experience and seamless audio-video sync. In addition, the charging case comes with LED indicators to let the user know when the battery is about to die.

Speaking about battery, the Realme Buds Q2 offer 20 hours of playback with the charging case. In addition, each earbud is claimed to offer 5 hours of playback time. Per the company claims, a 10-minute charge offers 120 minutes of playback. In addition, the earbuds support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls, so the background noise lowers down for an enhanced calling experience.