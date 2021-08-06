Realme Book teased to launch on August 18 in India

Realme Book launch has been teased to launch in India on 18 August. Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition have already been announced to launch on 18 Aug in India. Now seems like the laptop will also be launched alongside Realme GT on the said date.

Realme Book launch teased

Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth has shared an image on Twitter that suggests that the Realme Book might make its debut at the August 18 event. The tweet however did not exactly revealed that name of product to be launched.

This suitcase looks interesting. Which product from it are you most excited about? pic.twitter.com/pKC1FcYb6Q — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 4, 2021

As per the image, the Realme GT Master Edition phone is placed on a table alongside the Realme Book laptop and a suitcase.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the Realme Book will be powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor.

Recently, Realme Book Blue colour variant was teased to be launched in the country. The device is also expected to arrive in other colours like Real Red and Real Apricot.

The company’s PR manager Prateek Chaudhary that Realme Book will feature 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Windows 10 Home. It will be upgraded to Windows 11 later.

Expected Specs

Realme Book design, price, specifications were leaked last month. The design of the laptop revealed a brushed aluminium design with a large trackpad. In addition, you get black coloured keys and ports on either side of the laptop.

The power button is expected to double as a fingerprint sensor. In addition, it could have a 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x USB-A port and 2 x USB-C ports on the left.

As per the earlier leaked images of the Realme Book, the laptop features a design similar to that of Apple’s MacBook with a silver finish and aluminium build. The laptop has an aluminium build with a Realme branding on the lid. The display has slim bezels with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a Realme logo on the top.

The laptop might sport a 14-inch FHD LED panel with an anti-glare coating. Intel’s 11th generation processors should power it with i3 and i5 options to choose from. There should be multiple RAM and storage configurations available at the time of launch.

The pricing for the models in India is expected to start below Rs 40,000 for the lowest spec model. More official teasers revealing key details are also expected to surface in the coming days.