Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 Air Purifiers Launched in India

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 air purifiers have been launched in India. The new range packs what Dyson calls its “most advanced gas-capture system to date, helping tackle rising indoor air pollution during India’s peak pollution months.”

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1: Price, Availability

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx – available in two colourways – White/Gold and Nickel/Gold at Rs 68,900.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 – available in two colourways – White/Silver and Nickel/Silver at Rs 56,900.

Both the air purifiers can be purchased at Dyson’s website and Dyson stores across India.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1: Features

Both purifiers are equipped with integrated Sensors that automatically detect airborne pollutants, including dust, allergens, and gases such as NO2. The intelligent system diagnoses air quality in real time and adjusts purification settings automatically. Users can view detailed air-quality data on the purifier’s LCD display or monitor it remotely through the MyDyson app.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 uses HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters to trap ultrafine pollutants, odours, and household gases. Each machine is tested to Dyson’s strict standards to ensure that what goes inside stays inside, maintaining purifier integrity and consistent performance. It further packs a fully sealed filtration system.

In addition to HEPA 13 filter, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-Nox – HP12 is equipped with new K-Carbon filter that captures 50% more NO 2 than traditional carbon filters, while also destroying formaldehyde. Powered by Dyson Air Multiplier technology, both purifiers deliver over 290 litres per second of smooth and powerful airflow. Beyond purification and powerful projection, it also has 350° oscillation.

Both purifiers automatically maintain target temperatures during cooler months and provide fast, powerful cooling when it’s warm. This intelligent dual-function capability ensures year-round comfort.

Using this purifier is even simpler with voice control via compatible services such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless technology, users can easily schedule operations, register product warranties, and access dedicated product support through the MyDyson app.