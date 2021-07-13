Realme Book design, price, specifications leaked

The Realme Book appeared back in June at the launch of the Realme GT. Since then, there’s not much news apart from a few minor developments. But now, it looks like a new Realme Book leak now shows off the design and specifications of the laptop and the price and launch date.

Realme Book Leak: Design

Realme Book Leaked Design

The leak comes from GizNext in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer. The design of the laptop reveals a brushed aluminium design with a large trackpad. You get black coloured keys and ports on either side of the laptop. The design looks borrowed from Apple’s MacBooks. The power button is expected to double as a fingerprint sensor. It could have a 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x USB-A port and 2 x USB-C ports on the left.

Realme Book Leak: Specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, it should sport a 14-inch FHD LED panel with an anti-glare coating. Intel’s 11th generation processors should power it with i3 and i5 options to choose from. There should be multiple RAM and storage configurations available at the time of launch. The laptop will come pre-installed with Windows 10 while it has already been teased to be Windows 11 ready.

Realme Book Leak: Price, Launch date

The pricing for the models in India is expected to start below Rs 40,000 for the lowest spec model. The Realme Book could launch towards the end of August 2021 while an exact hasn’t been provided.

In related news to Realme, the renders for its upcoming Realme GT Master Edition have also been leaked. The Realme GT Master Edition 8GB + 256GB variant could be priced at EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,300). The 12GB + 256GB could be priced at EUR 449 (approx Rs 39,700).