Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Confirmed for November 20

Realme GT 8 Pro India launch has been confirmed for later this month, and the device will be launching in the country in two shades and with the same specifications as the Chinese model. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, sport a 2K resolution display, and more. Here’s everything to know about it.

As confirmed through Realme India website, the Realme GT 8 Pro India launch will take place on November 20 at 12 PM IST. It will also come with replaceable camera coverings so one can change the shapes of it as per their liking. The device will come to India in Diary White and Urban Blue shades.

Going by the Realme GT 7 Pro price, the device may be priced around Rs 60,000 in India. However, this is purely a speculation while an official confirmation from the brand is awaited.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Specifications

The Realme GT 8 Pro sports a 6.79-inch 2K Resolution (3136 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED Display with LTPS technology, a 144Hz refresh rate, 508 ppi, 360Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colours, and 7000 nits peak brightness.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 skin on top with support for 4 major OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

As for the optics, the GT 8 Pro has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 200MP f/2.6 Samsung ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It has a 32MP f/2.4 sensor on the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 8 Pro packs a 7000mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, it includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and VC liquid cooling. The device is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.