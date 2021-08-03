Realme Book Blue colour variant teased ahead of launch

Realme Book is expected to launch in India sometime this month. Now ahead of the launch, the Blue colour variant has been teased by the company CEO. Realme Book will be the company’s first laptop.

Realme Book Blue colour variant

The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth shared a story on Instagram teasing the upcoming 28th episode of Ask Madhav. He is holding a blue coloured laptop, which is most likely the Realme Book.

This hints that the Realme Book Blue colour variant will be offered once launched. The device is also expected to arrive in other colours like Real Red and Real Apricot. The right side of the laptop features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has already been confirmed that the Realme Book will be available with the latest upgrade of Windows 11 out of the box.

Meanwhile, company’s PR manager Prateek Chaudhary that Realme Book will feature 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Windows 10 Home. It will be upgraded to Windows 11 later.

Expected Specs

Realme Book design, price, specifications were leaked last month. The design of the laptop revealed a brushed aluminium design with a large trackpad. In addition, you get black coloured keys and ports on either side of the laptop.

The power button is expected to double as a fingerprint sensor. In addition, it could have a 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x USB-A port and 2 x USB-C ports on the left.

As per the earlier leaked images of the Realme Book, the laptop features a design similar to that of Apple’s MacBook with a silver finish and aluminium build. The laptop has an aluminium build with a Realme branding on the lid. The display has slim bezels with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a Realme logo on the top.

The laptop might sport a 14-inch FHD LED panel with an anti-glare coating. Intel’s 11th generation processors should power it with i3 and i5 options to choose from. There should be multiple RAM and storage configurations available at the time of launch.

The pricing for the models in India is expected to start below Rs 40,000 for the lowest spec model. More official teasers revealing key details are also expected to surface in the coming days.