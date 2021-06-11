Advertisement

Realme Book and Realme Pad live shots leaked, to debut on June 15

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2021 11:17 am

Latest News

Realme Book and Realme Pad will be launched during the Realme GT 5G smartphone's global launch on June 15.
Advertisement

Recently Europe and India CEO Madhav Sheth teased its first laptop. Now a report has surfaced on the web revealing the company’s first laptop will be called Realme Book. The live shots of the upcoming device have now leaked online.

 

Meanwhile, a tweet by Madhav Sheth has today confirmed that Realme Book and Realme Pad will launch on June 15. The letter T in the GT in his tweet shows a laptop with ports and also a tablet.

Advertisement

 Realme Book and Realme Pad

 

As per the images by Android Authority, the Realme Book features a design similar to that of Apple's MacBook with a silver finish and aluminium build. The report says that the laptop has an aluminum build with a Realme branding on the lid. The display has slim bezels with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a Realme logo on the top.

 

Realme Book and Realme Pad

 

The bottom of the Realme Book laptop features dual speaker grilles as well as a larger cutout for cooling. There is also a USB-C port, which may support charging. The tablet is expected to run Windows 10.

 

Apart from the Realme Book, the company's tablet will also make its debut soon. Francis Wang, CMO Realme India & Europe had earlier posted a poll on Twitter asking for option about Realme Pad and Realme Tab name. The publication suggests that the tablet will be known as Realme Pad. The leaked image hints that it may have dual cameras on the back and a metal body.

 

Realme Pad

 

Realme Book and Realme Pad will be launched during the Realme GT 5G smartphone's global launch on June 15. As per a recent leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme GT 5G will come in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700) and EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,200) respectively. The Realme GT 5G will be available in Blue Glass and Yellow Vegan Leather colour options.

Realme GT 5G Global launch date set for June 15, India launch confirmed

Realme Laptop teased ahead of India launch, Realme tablet also expected

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Laptop teased ahead of India launch, Realme tablet also expected

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite to launch in India on June 23

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies