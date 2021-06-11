Realme Book and Realme Pad live shots leaked, to debut on June 15

Realme Book and Realme Pad will be launched during the Realme GT 5G smartphone's global launch on June 15.

Recently Europe and India CEO Madhav Sheth teased its first laptop. Now a report has surfaced on the web revealing the company’s first laptop will be called Realme Book. The live shots of the upcoming device have now leaked online.

Meanwhile, a tweet by Madhav Sheth has today confirmed that Realme Book and Realme Pad will launch on June 15. The letter T in the GT in his tweet shows a laptop with ports and also a tablet.

As per the images by Android Authority, the Realme Book features a design similar to that of Apple's MacBook with a silver finish and aluminium build. The report says that the laptop has an aluminum build with a Realme branding on the lid. The display has slim bezels with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a Realme logo on the top.

The bottom of the Realme Book laptop features dual speaker grilles as well as a larger cutout for cooling. There is also a USB-C port, which may support charging. The tablet is expected to run Windows 10.

Apart from the Realme Book, the company's tablet will also make its debut soon. Francis Wang, CMO Realme India & Europe had earlier posted a poll on Twitter asking for option about Realme Pad and Realme Tab name. The publication suggests that the tablet will be known as Realme Pad. The leaked image hints that it may have dual cameras on the back and a metal body.

Realme Book and Realme Pad will be launched during the Realme GT 5G smartphone's global launch on June 15. As per a recent leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme GT 5G will come in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700) and EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,200) respectively. The Realme GT 5G will be available in Blue Glass and Yellow Vegan Leather colour options.