Google Introduces Flashcards and Quizzes in NotebookLM App, Also Upgrades Chat Experience

Google has introduced Flashcards and Quizzes in NotebookLM App alongside an improved chat experience with an 8x larger context window, 6x longer conversation memory and boosting response quality by 50%. Here’s everything to know about the new features and improvements in NotebookLM.

According to a blog post by Google, here’s what you can expect from the NotebookLM app update:

“Memorize key terms, important dates and core concepts from your sources with flashcards.

Test your comprehension and challenge yourself with quizzes.

Customize the topic, set the difficulty and choose the number of cards or questions.

Temporarily select and unselect sources while chatting or creating outputs in the Studio tab, so the response is only based on the sources you care about right now.”

The ability to create flashcards and quizzes in NotebookLM were first introduced in September on the web. Further, there are new back-end improvements for Chat in NotebookLM, powered by the latest Gemini models, which work together to improve performance, quality and contextual understanding. With these improvements, Google says it has seen a 50% improvement in user satisfaction with responses that use larger amounts of sources.

Firstly, the company is enabling the full 1 million token context window of Gemini in NotebookLM chat across all plans, significantly improving the performance when analyzing large document collections. Plus, it has increased its capacity for multiturn conversation more than sixfold, so you can get more coherent and relevant results over extended interactions.

Secondly, Google has also enhanced how NotebookLM finds information in your sources. To help you uncover new connections, it now automatically explores your sources from multiple angles, going beyond your initial prompt to synthesize findings into a single, more nuanced response. “This is especially important for very large notebooks, where careful context engineering is critical in delivering a high quality and trustworthy answer, grounded on the most relevant information in your sources,” it said.

Thirdly, to support long-term projects, your conversations will also now be automatically saved. You can now close a session and resume it later without losing your conversation history. You can delete chat history at any time, and in shared notebooks, your chat is visible only to you. This will start rolling out to users over the next week.

Furthermore, you can also customize chat to adopt a specific goal, voice or role — ranging from a PhD student analyzing sources to a creative storyteller exploring ideas. To get started, click the configuration icon in the chat. “With the ability for everyone to set goals for conversions, NotebookLM is now better equipped to adapt to your specific project,” Google notes.