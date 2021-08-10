Realme Book launch date confirmed to be August 18

Realme has finally confirmed the launch date of its first laptop. The Realme Book laptop will be launched on August 18 in China.

Realme Book laptop launch date

Realme has announced that it will be holding a launch event at 7:30 PM (local time) on August 18 to announce the Realme Book notebook. It is unclear whether the company will be launching the Realme Pad alongside it.

Recently Realme Book was also teased to launch on August 18 in India. Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the Realme Book will be powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor.

Recently, Realme Book Blue colour variant was teased to be launched in the country. The device is also expected to arrive in other colours like Real Red and Real Apricot.

The company’s PR manager Prateek Chaudhary that Realme Book will feature 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Windows 10 Home. It will be upgraded to Windows 11 later.

Expected Specs

Realme Book design, price, specifications were leaked last month. The design of the laptop revealed a brushed aluminium design with a large trackpad. In addition, you get black coloured keys and ports on either side of the laptop.

The power button is expected to double as a fingerprint sensor. In addition, it could have a 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x USB-A port and 2 x USB-C ports on the left.

As per the earlier leaked images of the Realme Book, the laptop features a design similar to that of Apple’s MacBook with a silver finish and aluminium build. The laptop has an aluminium build with a Realme branding on the lid. The display has slim bezels with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a Realme logo on the top.

The laptop might sport a 14-inch FHD LED panel with an anti-glare coating. Intel’s 11th generation processors should power it with i3 and i5 options to choose from. There should be multiple RAM and storage configurations available at the time of launch.

The pricing for the models in India is expected to start below Rs 40,000 for the lowest spec model. More official teasers revealing key details are also expected to surface in the coming days.