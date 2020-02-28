  • 13:46 Feb 28, 2020

Advertisement

Realme Band to go on sale right after March 5 launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 28, 2020 1:11 pm

Latest News

The company has confirmed that the Realme Band will go on sale on the same date.
Advertisement

Realme has recently confirmed that it will be launching its first fitness band in India on March 5. Now, the company has confirmed that the Realme Band will go on sale on the same date. 

 

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed this development on his official Twitter handle. Sheth has revealed that the Realme Band will go on sale on March 5. He said that the fitness band will be available through Hate-to-wait sale on the said date starting from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The Realme Band will be available for purchase from the company’s official website. 

 

He has also shared an image of the fitness band, which reveals that it will be available in three colour options including Yellow, Black and Green. The fitness band will come with a colour display and one might change the watch faces as well. The Realme Band is confirmed to feature heart-rate monitor as well. The fitness band will be operated via the Realme Link app. Through the app, one can monitor daily activities and more. We will get to know more details about the fitness band on March 5. 

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company is also set to launch its two new smartphones, the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro on March 5 in India. The company has also revealed some specifications of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro on the Realme India website. The Realme 6 will sport a single punch-hole cutout, while the Pro model will feature dual selfie cameras. 

 

The 64MP quad-camera setup on the Realme 6 Pro will feature ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens for 20x zoom and an ultra-macro lens. The smartphone will also come with a 90Hz FHD+ display. The Realme 6 Pro will also come with 30W Flash Charge that promises 40% charge in 15 minutes.

 

Realme fitness band confirmed to launch in India in February

Realme Fitness Band spotted with a curved display

Realme Fitness Band confirmed to launch in India on 5 March

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme Band

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Audio Technica introduces ATH-CLR100BT headphones in India for Rs 2,499

Pebble launches 10W HD stereo Edge Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1699

Lenovo launches 4 new audio products with EQ technology in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Everything you need to know!

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies