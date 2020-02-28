Realme Band to go on sale right after March 5 launch

The company has confirmed that the Realme Band will go on sale on the same date.

Advertisement

Realme has recently confirmed that it will be launching its first fitness band in India on March 5. Now, the company has confirmed that the Realme Band will go on sale on the same date.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed this development on his official Twitter handle. Sheth has revealed that the Realme Band will go on sale on March 5. He said that the fitness band will be available through Hate-to-wait sale on the said date starting from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The Realme Band will be available for purchase from the company’s official website.

He has also shared an image of the fitness band, which reveals that it will be available in three colour options including Yellow, Black and Green. The fitness band will come with a colour display and one might change the watch faces as well. The Realme Band is confirmed to feature heart-rate monitor as well. The fitness band will be operated via the Realme Link app. Through the app, one can monitor daily activities and more. We will get to know more details about the fitness band on March 5.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company is also set to launch its two new smartphones, the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro on March 5 in India. The company has also revealed some specifications of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro on the Realme India website. The Realme 6 will sport a single punch-hole cutout, while the Pro model will feature dual selfie cameras.

The 64MP quad-camera setup on the Realme 6 Pro will feature ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens for 20x zoom and an ultra-macro lens. The smartphone will also come with a 90Hz FHD+ display. The Realme 6 Pro will also come with 30W Flash Charge that promises 40% charge in 15 minutes.