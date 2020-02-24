Realme Fitness Band confirmed to launch in India on 5 March

Realme fitness band features a curved display.

At the launch event of Realme X50 5G in India today, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme fitness band will be launched in India on March 5.



However, in an episode of Ask Madhav, the company’s CEO earlier announced that the Realme fitness band will be launched in February. In today's event, it was also confirmed that its first Realme TV will be launched in India in Q2 2020.



Earlier Madhav Sheth was snapped using the fitness band at the Spanish Visa centre in Delhi. In the image captured, the Realme fitness band can be seen with a yellow coloured strap.



As per the leaked image, the upcoming Realme fitness band features a curved display. The display is turned off, so it is not known if the wearable sports a colour display or not. The strap doesn’t wrap around the display like it does on the Mi Band and instead seems to attach to the display body. As of now, specs and features of the Realme fitness band are not known.



As per rumours, the Realme fitness band might be named Realme Sayhat. However, it remains to be seen if this comes true. Since the launch date is now known, we expect the company to share more details about the same in the coming days.





