  • 12:41 Feb 26, 2020

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro with 64MP quad camera setup to launch in India on March 5

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2020 11:46 am

Realme 6 will be equipped with 64MP AI quad-camera.
Realme is gearing to launch of Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro in India soon. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth and the company’s official Twitter handle have teased the upcoming launch in the country.

 

In a latest tweet, Realme has confirmed that Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro with 64MP quad-camera setup will launch in India on March 5. Salman Khan will be brand ambassador of the Realme Mobiles.

The company has also revealed some specifications of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro on the Realme India website. The Realme 6 will sport a single punch-hole cutout, while the Pro model will feature dual selfie cameras. The 64MP quad-camera setup on the Realme 6 Pro will feature ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens for 20x zoom and an ultra-macro lens. The smartphone will also come with a 90Hz FHD+ display. The Realme 6 Pro will also come with 30W Flash Charge that promises 40% charge in 15 minutes.

Madhav Seth yesterday posted a photo of himself with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and the photo was shot with Realme 6 smartphone. The tweet from the company handle also confirmed that the Realme 6 series is coming in India.

 

Realme 6 will be equipped with 64MP AI quad-camera. The phone was earlier spotted on Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Realme 6 was listed for affiliate partners of Flipkart.

 

The Realme 6 series is likely to include Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and the Realme 6i. Realme 6 Pro was also earlier certified by Singapore's IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority). The listing only mentioned the model number of Realme 6 Pro, which is RMX2061.

 

Realme 6i was also certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US. The phone will have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will have a quad-camera on the back with a 48MP sensor. The Realme 6i will run on ColorOS 7. It measures 164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm and weighs 195 grams.

 

 

Reviews

