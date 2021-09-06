Realme 8i price leaked ahead of launch

Realme will launch two new smartphones, the Realme 8s and the Realme 8i, and its first-ever tablet, Realme Pad, later this week. Ahead of the launch, the price of the Realme 8i has leaked online.

Now, according to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme 8i will come in two storage variants – 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The phone is said to be priced at EUR 199 for the 64GB storage model and EUR 219 for the 128GB storage variant. These prices translate to roughly Rs 17,300 and Rs 19,000, respectively.

The leaked pricing is for the European markets. According to the tipster, the Realme 8i is likely to come in Stellar Black and Stellar Purple colours.

Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 8i will be the first phone to arrive in India with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. This chipset was launched earlier this year.

Realme 8i Specifications (Rumoured)

The Realme 8i sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with upto a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor that consists of two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at upto 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The Realme 8i is rumoured to ship with 4GB of RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.2) of internal storage. There is a triple camera array on the back. It is lead by a 50MP primary camera, 2MP portrait camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. It is likely coming with a 5,000 mAh battery with at least 33W fast charging.

Along with Realme 8i and Realme 8s, Realme Pad will also be launched as the company’s first tablet on September 9. The tablet will be a slim and lightweight device. It will sport a 10.4-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. Further, the display will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5 percent.