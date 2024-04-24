Qubo Unveils InstaView: Portable Video Doorbell System for Rs 14,990

Qubo, a player in smart home technology, has introduced the InstaView, a video doorbell system with a portable home display unit. It is available on the Qubo website and will soon be accessible through major e-commerce platforms and retail outlets across India for Rs 14,990.

Video doorbells offer a safer and more convenient means to monitor front-door activity from anywhere. Historically, these devices have been limited by fixed display units and modest technological capabilities. However, with the rise of smart home technology, companies like Qubo have started adding more features. The original Qubo Video Doorbell allowed users to view visitors through their smartphones. Building on the previously launched doorbell, Qubo’s latest offering, the InstaView, has been integrated with a portable display tablet, the Qubo Home Tab, which can be used anywhere in or around the home.

InstaView: Features and specifications

The Qubo InstaView includes the Video Doorbell Pro and the Qubo Home Tab.

The Video Doorbell Pro has a 3MP 2K resolution camera for sharp and clear images. Its 2W speaker supports two-way communication and supports echo-cancelling. The device supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz) and Ethernet PoE, making it suitable for various home types, from apartments to villas.

On the other hand, the Qubo Home Tab is an 8-inch wireless touchscreen display designed to provide portability and flexibility. Compared to traditional fixed units, this device can be placed anywhere, making it more convenient for users. The company claims, “It serves multiple functions, including acting as a video doorbell screen, a digital photo frame, and a potential central hub for other smart home devices.” It has an 8GB memory inbuilt for storing media, including photos.

The main benefit of InstaView is that users can now place the Home Tab anywhere in their house, which means they are no longer limited to a specific location to monitor their front door. This feature benefits larger homes where a fixed unit may only be reachable from some areas.