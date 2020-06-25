Advertisement

Poco X2 8GB RAM variant price hiked in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2020 10:18 am

The 8GB + 256GB model of Poco X2 price has been increased by Rs 500 on Flipkart.
Poco has increased the price of top-end variant of its Poco F2 smartphone. The 8GB + 256GB model price has been increased by Rs 500 on Flipkart and is currently priced at Rs 21,499. The Poco X2 comes in three storage variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

 

After an earlier price hike, Poco X2 6GB + 64GB price was increased to Rs 17,499 while Poco X2 6GB + 128GB price was Rs 18,499. However, at that time, there was no change in the price of the 8GB + 256GB variant which was available at Rs 20,999. Now after price hike, it is retailing for Rs 21,499.

Poco earlier increased the price of all variants of the Poco X2 smartphone due to GST hike after which Poco X2 6GB + 64GB variant was priced at Rs 16,999, against its earlier price of Rs 15,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant price was hiked to Rs 17,999, against its earlier price of Rs 16,999 and 8GB + 256GB variant price was Rs 20,999, against its earlier price of Rs 19,999 respectively.

 

Poco X2 was launched in India in February this year at a starting price of Rs 15,999.  It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Poco X2 runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. A 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging fuels the handset.

 

The phone carries a quad rear camera setup with Sony IMX686 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, a 2-megapixel super macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. There is a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Connectivity options on Poco X2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

