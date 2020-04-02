  • 07:07 Apr 03, 2020

Poco X2 price increased in India due to GST hike

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 02, 2020 10:08 am

The revised prices are already live on Flipkart, but the phone isn’t available to purchase at the moment due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Poco has also announced price hike across all variants of the Poco X2 smartphone due to GST hike. Other smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and more have already increased their prices. The price hike is due to the fact that the Government of India recently decided to increase the GST on smartphones from 12% to 18% starting April 1, 2020.

 

After the price hike, Poco X2 6GB + 64GB variant will now be priced at Rs 16,999, against its earlier price of Rs 15,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant now costs Rs 17,999, against its earlier price of Rs 16,999, and lastly the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant now costs Rs 20,999, against its earlier price of Rs 19,999. The revised prices are already live on Flipkart, but the phone isn’t available to purchase at the moment due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Poco X2 was launched in India in February this year. To recall the specs, Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.  The smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, a 2-megapixel super macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots.

 

For the front, there is a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Poco X2 has a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. A 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging fuels the handset and it runs on the Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. Connectivity features include dual-band WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Tags: Poco X2 price hike Poco X2 GST GST price hike GST Council GST hike on mobile phones

