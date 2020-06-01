Poco X2 price hiked in India once again, now starts at Rs 17,499

Poco earlier increased the price of all variants of the Poco X2 smartphone due to GST hike.

Poco has once again revised the price of its Poco X2 smartphone in India. With the latest price hike, Poco X2 base variant is priced at Rs 17,499. The revised prices are already live on Flipkart.





Poco earlier increased the price of all variants of the Poco X2 smartphone due to GST hike after which Poco X2 6GB + 64GB variant was priced at Rs 16,999, against its earlier price of Rs 15,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant price was hiked to Rs 17,999, against its earlier price of Rs 16,999 and 8GB + 256GB variant price was Rs 20,999, against its earlier price of Rs 19,999 respectively.



Now after a fresh price hike, Poco X2 6GB + 64GB is priced at Rs 17,499, against its previous selling price of Rs 16,999. Poco X2 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 18,499 instead of Rs 17,999. However, there is no change in the price of the 8GB + 256GB variant and it is available at Rs 20,999.

Earlier today we reported that Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual price have also been hiked again in India. This time, Redmi Note 8 price is again increased by Rs 500 while the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual prices have been increased by Rs 200. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant of the Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant is now priced at Rs 14,499. The price of Redmi 8 smartphone 4GB RAM and 64GB memory variant of the phone is now Rs 9,499. The 2GB RAM and 32GB of Redmi 8A Dual is priced at Rs 7,499.

Poco X2 was launched in India in February this year. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, a 2-megapixel super macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. There is a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco X2 runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10.

It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Poco X2 has a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. A 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging fuels the handset.