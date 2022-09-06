Poco M5 Challengers: Five Phones that can make the Poco M5 go loco!

Xiaomi’s former sub-brand launched the Poco M5 in the Indian market at Rs 12,499. The Poco phone, which claims to be the “segment’s most powerful 4G phone”, definitely has some very good specs up its sleeve – a 6.58 inch full HD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate, the new MediaTek Helio G99 processor, a 50-megapixel main sensor (although accompanied by two 2 megapixels ‘bindi’ decorations), a large 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W charging and a 22.5 W charger in the box.

Poco M5 Pricing

Round that off with a very distinct design and a leather-like finish on the back, and the Poco M5 cuts an impressive figure. But at its starting price of Rs 12,499 for the 4 GB / 64 GB variant (the 6 GB / 128 GB variant costs Rs 14,499), the phone faces a lot of competition, some from within its own Xiaomi/Redmi Parivar (family). So if you are thinking of investing in the Poco M5, here are five other phones you should check out before making your decision.

The family rival (Ghar ka bhedi?) – Redmi Note 10S

Rs 13,999

One of the biggest competitors to the Poco M5 ironically comes from within Xiaomi itself – the just released Redmi Note 10S. The phone is part of the Note bestselling series and comes with a superb 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, although with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95, which is only a step behind the G99 on the Poco M5. Note 10S comes with better cameras than the M5 – a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide as well as a pair of 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors.

It also beats the M5 in the selfie department with a 13-megapixel snapper as compared to the 8-megapixel one of the Poco M5. It also boasts a 5000 mAh battery but comes with way faster 33W charging and a 33W charger in the box. Too – comfortably better than the 18W charging and 22.5 W charger that comes with the M5.

It has been updated to Android 12 as well, has a very good design, and also packs in stereo speakers as well as an iP53 rating. The Rs 13,999 price tag might seem significantly more than the Rs 12,499 price of the Poco M5, but then the Note 10S starts with a 6 GB/ 64 GB variant which is superior to the base 4 GB/ 64 GB variant of the Poco M5. And the 6 GB variant of the M5 is actually more expensive than the Redmi Note 10S at Rs 14,499, although it comes with 128 GB storage!

Redmi Note 11SE – the Redmi Note 10S with a new name and no charger

Rs 13,999

Want the Redmi Note 10S at the same price, with a new name, and no charger in the box (!) – try the recently released Redmi Note 11SE. No, we do not understand the naamkaran (nomenclature) logic or why the brand would take out the charger and keep the price the same, but then all this seems to be a Xiaomi family affair. If the Note 10S is a challenger, then so is this similarly priced brother from the same mother – it is the same phone minus a charger!

Hello, Moto G32, Bye, Poco M5?

Rs 12,999

The Moto G32 matches most of the specs of the Poco M5. It has a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and also comes with a 5000 mAh battery. It is powered by the very efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, which delivers great battery life, and while it has a 50-megapixel main sensor like the Poco M5, it has a very good 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, which is far more useful than the dual 2.0-megapixel depth and macro sensors on the M5.

It also boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera as compared to the 8-megapixel one on the Poco M5. There are also stereo speakers, an IP52 rating for splash resistance, clean Android 12 and OS updates for three years, and even a 33W fast charger in the box. Yes, Moto G32 costs a little more than the Poco M5, and it might have a slightly less powerful processor, but in most other departments, the Moto G32 has a clear edge over the Poco M5.

Samsung Galaxy M32 is the screen and camera monster in the segment

Rs 13499

The Poco M5 might claim to come with one of the most powerful processors in its segment, but if you are looking for a terrific display and very good cameras, then we think the Samsung Galaxy M32 is the boss. It starts at a slightly higher price and comes with an older MediaTek Helio G80 processor, but on the other hand, comes with perhaps the best display in the segment – a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection (rare at this price). It also boasts the best cameras in the segment – a very good 64-megapixel main sensor with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a pair of 2-megapixel macro and depth shooters on the back and a superb 20-megapixel selfie snapper in front.

Samsung Galaxy M32 also packs in a massive 6000 mAh battery with a 15W charger in the box and has been updated to Android 12. If you are looking for a camera and display magic, the M32 has a clear edge over the Poco M5.

Samsung Galaxy F22 turns on the Super AMOLED magic on a budget

Rs 10,499

Some might wonder why the Galaxy F22 is on this list as it does not have a full HD+ display and has an older MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Well, the reason is simple: that 6.4-inch display might be HD+ rather than full HD+, but it is a brilliant Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy F22 also packs in a very good 48-megapixel main camera and a handy 8-megapixel ultrawide, as well as a pair of 2-megapixel shooters. Its 13-megapixel selfie camera is also a step ahead of what you get on the Poco M5.

The F22 also comes with a large 6000 mAh battery which enables it to keep going for quite a while. In fact, you can get the 6 GB/ 128 GB version of this device for the same price as the 4 GB/ 64 GB one of the Poco M5. It was launched with Android 11 but has since been updated to Android 12.