Is iQOO Neo 6 a better choice over Poco F4?

Poco unveiled the F4 5G in India on June 24 and after adding bank offers ( if you are lucky to have the specific credit card) the cost comes down to Rs 23,999 for the base model. While it looks like a great smartphone on paper, Poco F4 5G does have a tough competitor to beat in this range and that’s the iQOO Neo 6. Does the former really offer a better value over the latter? Let’s have a look.

Design & Display

While we haven’t taken a look at the Poco F4 5G yet, we have reviewed the iQOO Neo 6 and we can say it has a great design with the good build quality. It also gives a really premium feel in the hand. By the looks of it, we feel the iQOO Neo 6 has a better design overall.

As for the display, the Poco F4 5G sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, and 1,300 nits of brightness. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The Neo 6 5G features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, there is a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. Both the smartphones pack a very similar display panel and as it depends on how the colour calibration has been done on both the smartphones, we cannot comment on how Poco F4 looks in the real-life scenario but Neo 6 was impressive during our usage.

Power & OS

Both the iQOO Neo 6 and the Poco F4 5G pack the same Snapdragon 870 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Now, while both of them are capable of handling heavy workloads without any issues, it all boils down to the software of choice. Where you get a completely different UI approach with the Poco F4, the iQOO Neo 6 tries to keep things simple.

In our review of the iQOO Neo 6, we did say that FunTouch OS still requires some polish but is smooth and user-friendly in daily usage. For Poco UI (which is based on MIUI), we cannot comment on its performance same as we have not tested it and user reviews are still awaited.

Battery & Cameras

The Neo 6 packs a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, which is said to charge the smartphone up to 50 percent in 12 minutes. The Poco F4 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. We have a clear winner in this segment and it is the iQOO Neo 6.

As for cameras, the Neo 6 features a 64MP main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. In addition, on the front, it sports a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The Poco F4 5G camera system includes a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and ultra-wide-angle optics and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture for macro photography. The front camera offers an f/2.4 aperture and 20-megapixels resolution.

On paper, again both of them seem to have an identical camera setup. However, a lot of it depends on the software tuning and optimisation and as we haven’t checked out the Poco F4 5G yet, we won’t decide which one has a better camera setup. However, what we can claim, is the fact that the iQOO Neo 6 has a good of cameras that works well in most lighting conditions.

Verdict

iQOO Neo 6 is an overall better pick in terms of specs as per our opinion. If we keep out the features which are similar like processor, display quality and camera setup, it packs in a slightly bigger battery and a faster charging solution in this segment for a slightly higher price tag of Rs 29,999 for the base variant.