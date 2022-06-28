Poco F4 5G: Top 5 Alternatives you can checkout

Poco F4 5G debuted in India a few days back and the company has projected it as an all-rounder in the mid-budget segment. In case, Poco is not your preferred brand and you are looking at alternatives in the same price range you do have some amazing options from iQOO, Realme, or its own parent brand Xiaomi. So let’s have a look at the top 5 alternatives for the Poco F4 5G.

iQOO Neo 6

iQOO Neo 6 obviously has to be one of the top alternatives for Poco F4 5G, not because the smartphones share the same processor, but because the iQOO Neo 6 offers a better value for money for its slightly higher price tag, as we explained the same in our comparison of IQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4.

The Neo 6 price in India is Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model base. The high-end 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 33,999. The phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon India and iQOO’s official website. It will be available in Dark Nova and Cyber Range colour options.

The Neo 6 5G features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, there is a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

It packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. iQOO Neo 6 comes with 4G Extended RAM, which can extend 8GB RAM to 12GB and 12GB RAM to 16GB, which means users can smoothly open and switch between multiple apps instantly. In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a liquid cooling vapour chamber for improved thermal management while gaming.

As for optics, Neo 6 will be equipped with a triple camera setup. It will feature a 64MP main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. In addition, on the front, it will sport a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Neo 6 packs a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, which is said to charge the smartphone up to 50 percent in 12 minutes. Besides, it runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

Pros

Bigger battery

Faster charging

Smoother software

Cons

Slightly higher price for the base variant

Realme 9 Pro+

While this Realme smartphone may not be able to provide you with the same gaming experience as the Poco F4 5G because of its slower processor, it is still enough for smooth daily usage and is one of the decent alternatives for the Poco F4 5G. Moreover, you also get 256GB of storage for Rs 1,000 higher than the base model of Poco F4 5G which has 128GB storage.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available in India at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone has the 8GB + 128GB option priced at Rs 26,999 and a 8GB + 256GB model which is priced at Rs 28,999.

The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It packs MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). In addition, there is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 60W SuperDart fast charging. It runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone also comes with heart-rate sensor which can be accessed through the in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other features include a vapour chamber cooling system, X-axis linear motor, 5 GB of virtual RAM, dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Light Shift Design. Lastly, the phone measures 160.2×73.3×7.99mm and weighs 182 grams.

Pros

Polished software

More storage

Flagship camera sensor

3.5mm headphone jack

Cons

Inferior processor

90Hz display and not 120Hz

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is available in India in two configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. These models are priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, there is a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits of brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a punch hole at the front. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

At the rear, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge comes with a triple-camera setup. This setup includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, there will be an 8-megapixel ultrawide cam with 120-degree FoV (Field of view) and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera has a 16-megapixel sensor.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It runs on MIUI 12.5 Enhanced based on Android 11. Xiaomi says that it will receive MIUI 13 update in the future.

Furthermore, the phone features dual JBL-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. Connectivity options will include NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Additionally, the phone is IP53 rated and comes with a VC liquid cooling system.

Pros

120W fast charging

IP53 rating

Better cameras (on-paper)

Cons

Inferior processor

Android 11 pre-installed

No 256GB storage option

OnePlus Nord 2

Even almost a year old, the OnePlus Nord 2 is also one of the top alternatives for the Poco F4 5G because of how balanced it is. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord 2T which is a slight upgrade over the Nord 2 is also launching on July 1 in India and its price is going to be close to Poco F4 5G’s. OnePlus Nord 2 is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. The display is HDR10+ certified with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset powers the smartphone. There’s up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2 has been launched with the new OxygenOS 11.3, whose codebase has been merged with ColorOS. The company has recently also confirmed it will get 2 years of major software upgrades with 3 years of security patches. In addition, OnePlus Nord 2 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Moving on, it is backed up by a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Additional features on the OnePlus Nord 2 include Haptics 2.0, AI features all over the software, dual stereo speakers, and more.

Pros

Powerful processor with flagship performance

Flagship cameras

Great haptics

Close to Stock Android software experience

Cons

Almost a year old now

90Hz display and not 120Hz

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy M53 is also a very decent alternative to the Poco F4 5G. It comes at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs 28,499. The phone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC which is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It has 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup. It has a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It includes a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, the phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS + GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Pros

Expandable storage

Better cameras (on-paper)

Bigger battery

Better software

Cons