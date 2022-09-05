Poco M5 launched in India with Helio G99 SoC

Poco has launched a new smartphone in India under the M-series, called the Poco M5. The new Poco M5 comes with the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

POCO M5 will be available in 4GB+64GB variant at Rs 12,499 and 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 14,499, respectively in India. It will come in POCO Yellow, Icy Blue, and Power Black colours. It will be available on Flipkart starting September 13.

As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale and limited period offer, ICICI and Axis Bank card holders can avail a flat discount of Rs 1,500, reducing the price to Rs 10,999 for the base variant and Rs 12,999 for the higher variant.

Further, consumers will also get a free 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar and 6 month free screen protection.

Poco M5 Specifications

Poco M5 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 600 nits and a hole-punch at the front. It is protected with the Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In addition, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device gets a 22.5W charger in the box. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and a USB-C port for charging.