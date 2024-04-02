Poco India Reveals HyperOS Update Roadmap For Q2 2024: Check Supported Models

Poco India has now revealed its roadmap for the rollout of Xiaomi HyperOS update for its smartphones in Q2 of 2024. The new roadmap reveals that a total of five models will be receiving the update in this quarter. Here are all the details about the HyperOS rollout plan from Poco India.

Poco India revealed via an X post that its five of its smartphones will receive the HyperOS update in Q2 of 2024, including:

Poco F4

Poco M4 Pro

Poco C65

Poco M6

Poco X6 Neo

While an exact release date wasn’t shared, these Poco smartphones should receive the HyperOS update sometime by the end of June 2024. Poco also reiterated that the Poco X6, M4 5G, and the M6 Pro have already received the HyperOS update last month while it has also been released for devices like Poco C55, M5, X5, X5 Pro, X6 Pro and the Poco F5.

One of the surprising devices in the list that is yet to receive the update in Q2 is the Poco X6 Neo. The handset was launched last month but with Android 13-based MIUI 14 which is actually a bummer. That’s because brands like Motorola have launched cheaper devices than Poco X6 Neo with Android 14 pre-installed.

While that’s disappointing, Poco has also been facing a backlash on X due to the number of issues Poco X6 Pro users have been facing, including abnormal heating and excessive battery drain. The device has already received a couple of updates but so far, the issues haven’t been fixed according to complaints shared by the users on the social media platform. As of now, Poco hasn’t officially acknowledged the issue and there’s no sign of a proper fix incoming.