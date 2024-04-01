Poco X6 Pro 5G: Did Poco Launch An Unfinished Phone In India?

Poco launched the Poco X6 series smartphones in India more than two months back in January and buyers have now had enough time to form an opinion about the smartphone. In case of the Poco X6 Pro 5G, the opinions don’t seem to be in the brand’s favour as users have been reporting multiple major issues with the device including abnormal battery drain, heating, and more. All of these issues lead us to believe that Poco might have launched an unfinished smartphone in India.

Poco X6 Pro 5G Plagued With Issues

Poco hasn’t had a memorable history with some of its smartphones in India and Poco X6 Pro 5G seems like one of them. Multiple users have been reporting issues on X, including abnormal battery drain due to which the device isn’t able to reach its full potential in terms of providing a longer backup for a full day of use. Even budget smartphones nowadays easily last a day which makes it a bit concern for the Poco X6 Pro 5G.

One of the users said that they have been using the device since nearly after it launched and they regret the purchase due to the significant battery drain. Other users also back the claim with similar reports of battery related issues.

@Himanshu_POCO Sir pls fix the poco x6 pro battery drain issue. Performance of the battery is terrible. — sayak sen (@sayaksayaksen3) March 27, 2024

If that wasn’t enough, the battery drain is coupled with abnormal heating as well which is again a serious issue. Some suggest it could be due to the overclocked MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset. The abnormal heating occurs not only when you are executing heavy tasks but also during regular use which causes discomfort, thereby leading to battery drain along with throttling as well.

Poco x6 pro getting over heat in normal uses and battery backup are worst please fix this problem — atul patil (@atulp1245) February 6, 2024

Pls think before buying poco x6 or note 13 pro . Facing a lot of heating issues bfr and after hyperos update too. Normal YouTube/Instagram usage for 30 40min make the temp reach 40°c . It's too warm to keep in hand. Also I guess the black case given in box adds up for heating — venkatesh (@therenyeager) March 25, 2024

heating issues and fast battery drain issues on my poco x6 pro after latest update — Harvey G. Wong (@MrHarveeey) March 19, 2024

Poco X6 Pro Kharida Sir. Battery Draining Bohat hai. Overheating Issues hai. Camera Bohat Hi Average Hai. 25k Dub gaye mere. On paper too Bohat acche hai but real life mein. Heating, battery Draining issues. Sir Kya Faida MTK8300 Ultra Use karne ka? — Zero Hypocrisy (@ZeroH2024) March 18, 2024

Poco x6 Pro After

Xiaomi HyperoS

1.0.6.0.UNLINXM Update

heating even in normal use with Mobile Data On After New Update I'm Facing this issue @POCOSupport @IndiaPOCO please fix this pic.twitter.com/jKWjIJR5g1 — SAHIL (@Sahil_tweetss_) March 15, 2024

The heating issue in Poco X6 Pro 5G is now on the rise as summers begin here in India where ambient temperatures could also go abnormally high. However, Poco could have still handled the thermals better so that the overall experience remains unhampered. Excessive heating can also lead to long-term hardware damage and is detrimental to the battery’s health.

Aside from this, some users also complain of software bugs such as Prime Video or Netflix getting stuck while in use, along with user interface glitches as well.

Solution For The Issues

Heating and battery drain are some of the worst and most annoying issues users can face in their smartphones and unfortunately, Poco didn’t think this through. Poco does seem to have released a couple of updates addressing the issue but some reports suggest that these updates fixed nothing and in some cases, worsened the issue. Poco also hasn’t officially acknowledged the issue yet, meaning a concrete fix is still not in sight that could potentially solve these widespread issues.

While the Poco X6 Pro 5G definitely looks like a value-for-money smartphone on paper, it may not have translated well in real world usage. These problems, combined with past ones like the motherboard issue on the Poco F5 and the Poco X3 Pro, tarnish the brand’s reputation in consumers’ eyes. The Poco X6 Pro 5G may be a decent phone by the looks of it, but based on buyers’ experience, we would suggest you put a hold on your purchase if you were planning to purchase the device until a proper fix from the brand is provided.