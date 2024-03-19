Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Vs. Poco X6 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

Realme has debuted a new product in India, dubbed as the Narzo 70 Pro 5G and it is competing with the Poco X6 5G at a similar price point. Poco’s device launched back in January of this year and here’s a comparison of both their specifications to help you decide which one should you pick out of the two.

Display

The Poco X6 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. On the other hand, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels) and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+, 100% P3 colour gamut, and 2200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate.

Both of these displays are quite capable but the Poco X6 5G takes the win due to its panel being more sharper because of a slightly higher resolution. While the difference may not be visible in real world usage, we’ll give Poco the win as we are comparing the two devices solely based on their on-paper specs.

Performance & Software

The Poco X6 5G is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Poco’s handset runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Under the hood, the Realme device equips a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

While Poco offers a better Chipset with X6 5G if we compare it on paper with Dimensity 7050, it does run on an older version of Android (Android 13) while Realme gets you the latest Android 14 in Narzo 70 Pro 5G out of the box. As a result, its a draw between the two devices in the performance and software segment.

Cameras & Battery

Poco X6 5G features a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The X6 packs a 5,100mAh battery and comes with 67W Fast charging support.

For optics, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 main camera alongside a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 shooter for selfies and video calls. Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging

While we cannot comment on camera as we haven’t compared them in real life and on-paper they are similar, we can say that the Poco X6 5G wins in the battery department due to a slightly bigger cell.

Aside from this, Poco X6 5G further has some advantages over Realme’s device, such as an IP53 rated build and NFC support which, obviously, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G lacks.

Verdict

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G from Realme begins at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model while 8GB + 256GB model retails for Rs 21,999. In Poco X6 5G’s case, the base 8GB + 256GB model is selling for Rs 20,999 on Flipkart while the 12GB + 256GB model is retailing for Rs 21,999 and the 12GB + 512GB model is selling for Rs 22,999.

Price-wise and on the basis of overall value, we feel the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G falls short in front of Poco X6 5G in most areas except software. If you can manage on that part, the Poco X6 5G is a better offering that Realme’s handset.