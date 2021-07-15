Poco F3 GT teased with 120Hz AMOLED display, price leaked

Poco will be launching the Poco F3 GT in India soon. However, an exact launch date has not been revealed by the company yet. Before launch, the company has been posting multiple teasers lately. Apart from that price of the Poco F3 GT has also been leaked.

Now in a fresh teaser, Poco has confirmed that the phone will feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 10+, DC Dimming. In addition, the phone is already confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Previous teasers have revealed that the phone will be available in two colours: Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black.

In addition to colour options, Poco India earlier confirmed that the upcoming Poco F3 GT would feature a glass sandwich design. Also, the company revealed that it would use a series 7000 aluminium for the chassis.

Meanwhile, Anuj Sharma, Country Director Poco India, told India Today Tech that the Poco F3 GT would launch in India sometime this month itself. The phone will sport Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

The Poco F3 GT price in India can be around Rs 30,000, as per the report. The phone will be priced under Rs 35,000 for all the variants.

Poco F3 GT Specifications (Rumoured)

The phone could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Along with a higher 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, there could be three cameras on the back. This will include a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Also, on the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

Further, it could be backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. The smartphone should run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS.