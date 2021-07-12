Poco F3 GT design teased ahead of the launch

Poco will soon be launching Poco F3 GT in India. In the latest development, the launch has now been teased, revealing the upcoming smartphone’s design.

Poco India on its Twitter handle has revealed that the upcoming Poco F3 GT will feature a glass sandwich design. Also, the company has revealed that it will use a series 7000 aluminium for the chassis. Take a look at the tweet:

Level up your Bevel game with an Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Alloy Frame.



P.S. Btw, screenshot taken on #POCOF3GT pic.twitter.com/Nva32AgRcY — POCO India – The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 9, 2021

It is said to have three levels of bevels, including a square bevel on the sides and a concave bevel on the top.

The Mi community post says, “Our spanking new Poco F3 GT looks more refined than its predecessor (and the competition, of course :P) as it exudes a premium feel owning to its glass construct in conjunction with an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame. Purposeful engineering led to us developing a high-quality metal frame that starkly contrasts that of our competitors, who still persist with flimsy plastic frames on their so-called “flagship killer devices”.

It continued, “GT’s singular metal frame is crafted to have three levels of bevels: radical, concave, and square, which lend an extra dimension to the ergonomics of the phone.”

The Poco F3 GT has also been tipped to launch in India in August. However, the company has not announced an exact launch date.

The upcoming Poco phone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launched in China for those who are unaware. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Poco F3 GT Specifications (Rumoured)

The phone could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Along with a higher 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, there could be three cameras on the back. This will include a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

It could be backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. The smartphone should run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS.