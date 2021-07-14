Poco F3 GT colour variants revealed ahead of launch

Poco is confirmed to launch the Poco F3 GT in India soon. However, an exact launch date has not been revealed by the company yet. Now ahead of the launch, the Poco F3 GT colour variants have been revealed by the company.

Poco F3 GT colour variants

Poco India has revealed the colour variants on its Twitter handle. As per the tweet, the Poco F3 GT will be available in two colours as Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black.

Take a look at the tweet below:

A phone that gives any pocket a look of sophistication, style and all things sexy… Which colour would your #POCOF3GT be – Gunmetal Silver or Predator Black?



The POCO Community gets the juicy deets before everyone else. Sign-ups for round 2 to open soon. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/KDGrLeiSce — POCO India – The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 13, 2021

Multiple reports have revealed that the Poco F3 GT will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which debuted in China a few months back. To recall, the K40 Gaming phone also comes in Black and Gray colour options.

Moving on, recently, Poco India confirmed that the upcoming Poco F3 GT would feature a glass sandwich design. Also, the company revealed that it would use a series 7000 aluminium for the chassis.

Meanwhile, the phone has also been tipped to launch in India in August. However, the company has not announced an exact launch date. Nevertheless, it is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Poco F3 GT Specifications (Rumoured)

The phone could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Along with a higher 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, there could be three cameras on the back. This will include a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Also, on the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

Further, it could be backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. The smartphone should run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS.